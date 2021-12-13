Dividends
NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $330.13, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEU was $330.13, representing a -23.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $432.55 and a 11.05% increase over the 52 week low of $297.29.

NEU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). NEU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the neu Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NEU as a top-10 holding:

  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWSH with an increase of 2.93% over the last 100 days.

