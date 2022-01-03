Newmark Signs Business Partnership Deal With Commercial Real Estate Services Group In Poland

(RTTNews) - Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK), a commercial real estate company, announced Monday a business partnership agreement with a commercial real estate group in Poland.

The company said the 45-person team will provide a full spectrum of client services in Poland and the surrounding area, operating as Newmark Polska.

The commercial real estate group, led by Piotr Kaszynski, offers services including tenant representation, market research, valuation and project management.

Newmark Polska is expected to build on the local group's recent track record of completing complex transactions. In total, the group facilitated over 470,000 square meters in industrial and office transactions in 2020 alone.

Newmark said the business partnership has fortified its presence in the Central and Eastern European or CEE market. The combined resources, technology and product offerings are expected to support Newmark's growing roster of clients in CEE.

In Poland, Newmark operates an existing Warsaw office focused on consulting, lease administration and facilities management. The company expects the enhanced regional presence will enable it to better serve its clients' needs in Poland.

Richard Bertasi, who joined as CEO of Newmark Global Corporate Services in 2021, said, "Our growing presence throughout EMEA is critical to our mission of serving the full spectrum of commercial clients whose needs are increasingly global in scale and reach. The Newmark Polska team aligns perfectly with the broader ambitions of our organization, having demonstrated a keen understanding of the dynamics of commercial real estate in our current climate."

