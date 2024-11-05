Newmark raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.11-$1.17 or up 6%-11%

Had seen 2024 adjusted EPS growth of 5%-9% from 2023 adjusted EPS $1.05. Consensus for 2024 EPS is $1.15. Raises 2024 revenue view to $2.62B-$2.68B or up 6%-9% from previous revenue growth view of 3%-7% from 2023 revenue $2.47B. Consensus for 2024 revenue is $2.64B.

