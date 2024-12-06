Newmark initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Julien Blouin initiated coverage of Newmark (NMRK) with a Buy rating and $19 price target The firm is constructive on Newmark given its market share gains in investment sales and debt advisory and placement. It sees opportunities ahead for Newmark’s GCS business and says has balance sheet optionality with low leverage and “abundant liquidity” for growth and returning cash to shareholders.

