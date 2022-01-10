Newmark Group's (NASDAQ:NMRK) underlying earnings growth outpaced the strong return generated for shareholders over the past year

The Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) share price has had a bad week, falling 10%. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 134% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Although Newmark Group has shed US$371m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Newmark Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. We are not surprised the share price is up. To us, inflection points like this are the best time to take a close look at a stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NMRK Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

We know that Newmark Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Newmark Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Newmark Group shareholders have gained 135% (in total) over the last year. That's including the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 23%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Newmark Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.