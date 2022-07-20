Newmark Group's (NASDAQ:NMRK) 23% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past three years

While Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 12% in three years isn't amazing.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Newmark Group was able to grow its EPS at 88% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.84.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NMRK Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Newmark Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Newmark Group, it has a TSR of 17% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Newmark Group about their 5.6% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -16%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 5% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Newmark Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

