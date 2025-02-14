Newmark Group Shares Surge On Q4 Profit Growth

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) are gaining more on Friday, after announcing an increase in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the prior year, while earnings per share came in above estimates. Currently, shares are at $15.47, up 11.94 percent on a volume of 263,052.

The quarterly earnings were $65.7 million, or $0.26 per share compared to $52.9 million or $0.21 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.55 in the recent quarter and $0.46 in the prior year.

On average, analysts were looking for earnings of $0.48 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $888.3 million from $747.4 million a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $790.76 million.

