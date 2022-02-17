Newmark Group (NMRK) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Newmark Group (NMRK) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NMRK surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
NMRK could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.
Looking at NMRK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NMRK for more gains in the near future.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.