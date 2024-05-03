Newmark Group Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK):

Earnings: -$16.25 million in Q1 vs. -$10.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newmark Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.42 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $546.50 million in Q1 vs. $520.80 million in the same period last year.

