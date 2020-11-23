Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.33, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $6.33, representing a -54.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 154.22% increase over the 52 week low of $2.49.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.59%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

