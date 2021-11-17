Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.84, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $16.84, representing a -1.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.14 and a 176.07% increase over the 52 week low of $6.10.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.29%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nmrk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMRK as a top-10 holding:

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (MFMS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MFMS with an decrease of -0.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMRK at 4.02%.

