Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.2, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $12.2, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.55 and a 73.79% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.21%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NMRK as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 5.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMRK at 1.33%.

