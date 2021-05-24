Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.66, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $12.66, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.32 and a 250.64% increase over the 52 week low of $3.61.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.03%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

