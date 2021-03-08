Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NMRK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $10.15, representing a -9.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.17 and a 307.63% increase over the 52 week low of $2.49.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.56%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

