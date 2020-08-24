Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.18, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $4.18, representing a -69.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 67.87% increase over the 52 week low of $2.49.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.41%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

