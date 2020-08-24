Dividends
NMRK

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.18, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $4.18, representing a -69.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 67.87% increase over the 52 week low of $2.49.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.41%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NMRK

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular