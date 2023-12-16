Newmark Group Inc - (NMRK) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Newmark Group Inc - (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.17% from the latest reported closing price of 9.92 / share.

Newmark Group Inc - Declares $0.03 Dividend

On October 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023 received the payment on December 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $9.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 12.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmark Group Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRK is 0.08%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 109,806K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,097K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,618K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 4,360K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,038K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,973K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 3,772K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Newmark Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ('Newmark'), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Its integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. its services is tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. n 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion.



