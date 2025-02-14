NEWMARK GROUP Earnings Results: $NMRK Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEWMARK GROUP ($NMRK) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $888,290,000, beating estimates of $806,578,770 by $81,711,230.
NEWMARK GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of NEWMARK GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,001,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,610,313
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,502,372 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,245,385
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 960,799 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,307,835
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 840,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,054,145
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 759,324 shares (+851.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,726,940
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 599,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,307,921
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 557,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,138,526
