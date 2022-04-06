Newmark Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NMRK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.95, changing hands as low as $14.54 per share. Newmark Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMRK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $19.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.55.

