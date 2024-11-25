News & Insights

Stocks

Newmark downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

November 25, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded Newmark (NMRK) to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target The shares have meaningfully outperformed peers recently, bringing the stock closer to fair value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm points out Newmark is up 24% since its upgrade, with flat consensus estimates. Wolfe cites valuation for the downgrade.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NMRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.