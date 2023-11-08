News & Insights

US Markets
KLG

Newly spun-off WK Kellogg beats revenue estimates on strong cereal demand

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

November 08, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - WK Kellogg Co KLG.N, the recently spun-off North American cereal business of Kellanova K.N, beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, as demand for its products withstood higher prices.

Home to cereal brands including Kellogg's, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies, WK Kellogg reported sales of $692 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' expectations of $666.3 million, according to LSEG data.

The company also forecast full-year 2023 adjusted sales in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion, slightly ahead of its prior guidance.

Kellanova, formerly called Kellogg, also postedbetter-than-expected quarterly net sales of $3.94 billion.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLG
K

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.