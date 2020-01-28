Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp may show guard Demjanjuk -historians

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.
