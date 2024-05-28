News & Insights

Newlox Gold Ventures Launches Clean Gold Project

May 28, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Newlox Gold Ventures (TSE:LUX) has released an update.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. announces the commencement of commercial production at its Boston Clean Gold Project, a second ore processing facility capable of processing 150 tonnes of material daily with a high expected gold recovery rate. The project aims to enhance Newlox Gold’s production in Costa Rica and promote environmentally sustainable mining by replacing mercury-based processes. With operations now underway, the company anticipates a boost in productivity and growth in the coming months.

