Newlox Gold Adapts Amid Audit Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

November 22, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Newlox Gold Ventures (TSE:LUX) has released an update.

Newlox Gold Ventures recently filed its annual audited financial statements, receiving a positive report from independent auditors. However, the company faced significant delays in the auditing process, leading to a Cease Trade Order that affected shareholders’ liquidity. Newlox plans to adapt its accounting procedures to navigate the changing Canadian accounting landscape.

