Newlat Food Reports Record Revenues and Strong Growth

Newlat Food S.p.A. has announced a historic record in revenues, reaching €2.03 billion, with a consolidated net profit of €170.8 million for the third quarter. The company has also reported significant improvements in organic growth and cash generation, while its acquisition of the Princes Group has positively impacted its financial performance. Looking ahead, Newlat Food expects its revenue to exceed €2.8 billion by 2025, with EBITDA projected between €210 and €220 million.

