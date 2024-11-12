News & Insights

Newlat Food Reaches Revenue Milestone with Strategic Growth

November 12, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Newlat Food S.p.A. (IT:NWL) has released an update.

Newlat Food S.p.A. has achieved a milestone with its revenue reaching 2.03 billion Euros and a significant net profit increase to 170.8 million Euros, driven by strong organic growth and the integration of Princes Group. The company’s financial performance in Q3 2024 shows a robust recovery, with expectations to continue this trend, aiming for an EBITDA between 210 and 220 million Euros in 2025. This growth is complemented by strategic operational changes under Angelo Mastrolia’s leadership.

