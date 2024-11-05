Newlat Food Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Newlat Food S.p.A. (IT:NWL) has released an update.

Newlat Food S.p.A. has repurchased 24,126 of its own shares, representing 0.05% of its share capital, for a total of €278,633.26, as part of its ongoing strategy to manage share capital and enhance shareholder value. The company now holds a total of 79,923 shares, equating to 0.18% of its share capital.

