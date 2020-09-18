NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.89, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $27.89, representing a -39.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.79 and a 31.93% increase over the 52 week low of $21.14.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.15%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

