NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NJR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $41.48, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.67 and a 96.22% increase over the 52 week low of $21.14.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.33%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NJR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NJR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 24.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NJR at 2.09%.

