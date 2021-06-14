NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NJR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.15, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $44.15, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.22 and a 70.66% increase over the 52 week low of $25.87.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.75%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NJR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NJR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NJR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNRG with an decrease of -23.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NJR at 3.6%.

