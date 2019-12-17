Dividends
NJR

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.34, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $44.34, representing a -13.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.20 and a 9.97% increase over the 52 week low of $40.32.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.26%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NJR


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular