NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.34, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $44.34, representing a -13.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.20 and a 9.97% increase over the 52 week low of $40.32.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.26%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page.

