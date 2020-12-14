NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.55, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $33.55, representing a -26.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.76 and a 58.7% increase over the 52 week low of $21.14.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NJR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NJR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 14.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NJR at 2.09%.

