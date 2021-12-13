NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.79, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJR was $39.79, representing a -10.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.41 and a 22.51% increase over the 52 week low of $32.48.

NJR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 5.09%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the njr Dividend History page.

