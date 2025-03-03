NewHold Investment Corp III Completes Initial Public Offering of 20.1 Million Units on Nasdaq

NewHold Investment Corp III closed its IPO of 20.1 million units, raising funds for future business combinations.

Quiver AI Summary

NewHold Investment Corp III has successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,125,000 units, priced at $10.00 each, with underwriters fully exercising their option to purchase an additional 2,625,000 units. Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with warrants becoming exercisable 30 days post the company's initial business combination. The units will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "NHICU," and once separated, the ordinary shares and warrants will be listed under "NHIC" and "NHICW," respectively. The proceeds from the offering will be used for the company's merger or business combination activities, primarily targeting growth in the industrial and business services sectors. The management team is led by CEO Kevin Charlton, with the IPO managed by BTIG, LLC.

Potential Positives

Successfully closed the initial public offering (IPO) of 20,125,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, demonstrating strong investor interest and market confidence.

The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 2,625,000 units sold, indicating robust demand for the offering.

The Company is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NHICU,” providing visibility and access to a broader range of investors.

The proceeds from the offering are intended to be used for future business combinations, positioning the company for growth and expansion in the industrial and business services sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that no assurance can be given regarding the use of net proceeds from the offering, indicating potential uncertainty in how funds will be allocated.

The lack of specific details about potential business combinations could raise concerns over the company's strategic direction and investment prospects for potential investors.

As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the company faces inherent risks associated with its business model, including regulatory scrutiny and challenges in finding suitable merger targets.

FAQ

What is NewHold Investment Corp III?

NewHold Investment Corp III is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to engage in business combinations.

How many units did NewHold Investment Corp III offer?

The company closed its initial public offering with 20,125,000 units at $10.00 per unit.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to complete the Company's initial business combination.

Where are the company's securities listed?

The units are listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NHICU."

Who manages NewHold Investment Corp III?

The company is led by CEO Kevin Charlton, President Samy Hammad, and CFO Polly Schneck.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



New York, New York, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHold Investment Corp III (the “Company”), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant, which becomes exercisable 30 days after the completion of the Company’s initial business combination, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “NHICU”. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “NHIC” and “NHICW,” respectively.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, and the simultaneous private placement of units, to consummate the Company's initial business combination.





BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street New York, New York 10022, or by email at



ProspectusDelivery@btig.com



, or by accessing the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About NewHold Investment Corp III







NewHold Investment Corp III is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any sector, the Company will primarily focus on growing industrial and business services companies. The Company is led by an experienced management team with Kevin Charlton as Chief Executive Officer, Samy Hammad as President and Chief Operating Officer and Polly Schneck as Chief Financial Officer. For more information visit



https://nhicspac.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of NewHold Investment Corp III, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of NewHold Investment Corp III’s registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. NewHold Investment Corp III undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contacts:











Polly Schneck





Chief Financial Officer







pschneck@newholdllc.com













Investor & Media Contact:











Amanda Tarplin







amanda@tarplinconsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.