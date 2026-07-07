NewGenIVF's Planned UAE Cytometry Venture Valued At $19 Mln; Names Strategic Advisor; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF), a company with operations in healthcare and other sectors, on Monday announced that its planned UAE-based operating entity for the commercialization of its advanced cell-sorting and cytometry platform has received a midpoint equity value of $19 million from a Big Four accounting firm.

Previously, in October 2025, the company's advanced cytometry intellectual property was independently valued at $17.9 million.

The planned entity is expected to commercialize the platform across the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, markets through the leasing of advanced cytometry devices to local clinics under a fixed-fee and variable-consumables model, along with the establishment of a centralized high-throughput cell-sorting hub in the UAE.

The company said the platform is intended to support reproductive-health and IVF-related applications, targeting growing regional demand for fertility services and medical tourism.

Separately, NewGen appointed Nadeem Malik as Senior Strategic Advisor to lead the commercialization and expansion of the cytometry platform across the UAE and GCC markets. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Genetics and IVF Institute and President at Fairfax Cryobank.

According to the TechSci Research, the UAE IVF market is projected to grow from $270 million in 2024 to $444 million in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 8.5%.

NIVF closed Monday's trade at $1.49, up 7.78%. In the overnight market, shares are trading down 6.04% to $1.40.

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