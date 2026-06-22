NewGenIVF Issues 3.67M New Shares As Part Of K25.ai Acquisition, Reaching $7.6M Market Cap

(RTTNews) - NewGenIVF Group Limited (NIVF) announced that it has issued 3,666,667 new shares in connection with its strategic share purchase agreement tied to acquiring a 10% equity interest in K25ai, marking a key step in the company's shift toward AI-driven growth.

The new issuance brings NewGen's total outstanding shares to 10,073,535, and the company's market capitalization reached US$7.63 million as of June 18, 2026. Management noted that this valuation remains well below the company's net asset value of approximately US$25.98 million as of December 31, 2025.

NewGen's balance sheet was further strengthened by its US$10 million investment in K25.ai, an AI-powered live-streaming prediction market platform. The company said the transaction supports its strategic pivot toward high-growth opportunities across artificial intelligence, digital engagement, and emerging information markets in APAC.

Management emphasized that the increased capitalization enhances NewGen's ability to pursue strategic investments, commercial partnerships, and long-term value creation. The company also believes it is now well-positioned to meet the Nasdaq's proposed minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) threshold of US$5 million, supporting continued listing compliance.

"Exceeding US$7.6 million in share capitalization with over 10 million shares outstanding is a significant milestone," said CEO Alfred Siu Wing Fung, noting that the company sees meaningful upside potential as it executes its AI-focused strategy.

Looking ahead, NewGen plans to expand its shareholder base by attracting more medium-term, value-oriented investors aligned with its long-term growth strategy.

NIVF is currently trading at $0.71, down 6.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.