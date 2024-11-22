NewGenIvf Group receives Nasdaq delisting notice, plans to appeal

NewGenIvf Group (NIVF) announced that on November 21 2024, it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market that its securities are subject to delisting due to non-compliance with two Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company has filed to appeal the delisting determination and plans to leverage several strategic actions to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Following receipt of the Delisting Notice, the Company will formally request a hearing to appeal the delisting determination. This request will stay any further action by Nasdaq at least pending completion of the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel to the Company following the hearing

