NewGenIvf Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements and Transfers to Nasdaq Capital Market

NewGenIvf Group Limited has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements and will transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

NewGenIvf Group Limited announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after its Class A Ordinary Shares traded above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days. The compliance notice from Nasdaq confirms that the issue from October 2024 is now resolved. Additionally, the company has received approval to transfer its listing from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective February 28, 2025. NewGen continues to provide comprehensive fertility services across Asia, with a mission to assist individuals and couples facing fertility challenges. The trading symbols for its ordinary shares and publicly traded warrants will remain unchanged.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, indicating improved financial health and stability.

NewGenIvf Group Limited has received approval to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which may enhance its visibility and accessibility to investors.

Potential Negatives

The company had previously been non-compliant with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement for an extended period, indicating potential issues with its stock performance and market perception.

The transfer of the company's listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market could imply a lower status compared to the Nasdaq Global Market, which may affect investor confidence.

Although the company regained compliance, the preceding notification suggests ongoing volatility in its stock price, raising concerns about financial stability and market sentiment.

FAQ

What recent compliance update did NewGenIvf announce?

NewGenIvf announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, effective from February 27, 2025.

How long was NewGenIvf's share price below the required minimum?

The share price was below the required minimum of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days before compliance was regained.

What impact will the Nasdaq transfer have on NewGenIvf's trading?

The transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to impact trading of NewGenIvf's securities.

Where are NewGenIvf's clinics located?

NewGenIvf operates clinics in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, offering a range of fertility services.

How can I learn more about NewGenIvf?

More information about NewGenIvf can be found on their website at www.newgenivf.com.

BANGKOK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated February 27, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on October 8, 2024, that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement as the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares (“Ordinary Shares”) was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. According to the Compliance Notice, the Company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares have been $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from February 11, 2025, to February 26, 2025, and the matter is now closed.





Additionally, the Company has received a written notice (the “Transfer Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq dated February 27, 2025, informing the Company that it has received approval to transfer the listing of its securities from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s Ordinary Shares and publicly traded warrants will continue to trade under the symbols “NIVF” and “NIVFW,” respectively. The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s securities. This transfer is expected to take effect as of the opening of trading on February 28, 2025.







About NewGen







NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit



www.newgenivf.com



. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future commercial operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact







ICR, LLC





Robin Yang





Phone: +1 (212) 537-4406





Email:



Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com





