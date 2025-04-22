NewGenIvf Group Limited Files Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024, Highlights Strong Financial Position

NewGenIvf Group Limited filed its 2024 annual report, highlighting strong liquidity and strategic growth opportunities in fertility services.

NewGenIvf Group Limited has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 22, 2025. The report highlights NewGen’s strong financial position, showing $2.48 million in cash and a cash deposit of $1 million, significantly surpassing its current market capitalization of $1.48 million. The company has enhanced its balance sheet by settling all outstanding promissory notes and converting several notes into equity. With a $100 million equity line of credit, of which about $7.1 million has been utilized, NewGen feels well-equipped to explore strategic opportunities in the fertility services market, which it serves through clinics in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company’s operations and future outlook, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully strengthened its balance sheet by settling all outstanding promissory notes and converting several mandatory additional notes into equity.

NewGen has significant liquidity with $2.48 million cash and a cash deposit of $1 million, which exceeds its current market capitalization of $1.48 million.

Access to a $100 million equity line of credit facility provides financial flexibility for pursuing strategic opportunities in the market.

Potential Negatives

Company's market capitalization of $1.48 million is significantly lower than its cash assets, raising concerns about its overall financial health and investor confidence.

Despite claims of a "healthy liquidity situation," the mention of accessing a $100 million equity line of credit, with only $7.1 million drawn, may indicate limited immediate liquidity and reliance on future financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company may face challenges in meeting its strategic and financial goals, which could negatively impact investor perceptions.

FAQ

What is NewGenIvf Group Limited?

NewGenIvf Group Limited is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia, assisting couples and individuals with fertility treatments.

When did NewGen file its annual report?

NewGen filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on April 22, 2025.

Where can I access NewGen's annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on NewGen's investor relations website at https://investors.newgenivf.com.

What services does NewGen provide?

NewGen offers a wide range of fertility services, including infertility treatments, assisted reproductive technology, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy.

Who is the CEO of NewGen?

The CEO of NewGenIvf Group Limited is Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, who is also the Founder and Chairman.

BANGKOK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.newgenivf.com



.





Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “With $2.48 million cash with bank and a cash deposit of $1 million with a trading platform company, significantly exceeding our current market capitalization of $1.48 million, we believe we are currently in a healthy liquidity situation. We've successfully strengthened our balance sheet by settling all outstanding promissory notes and converting several mandatory additional notes into equity. With access to our $100 million equity line of credit facility, of which approximately $7.1 million has been drawn to date, we remain well-positioned to pursue strategic opportunities in this dynamic market environment.”







About NewGen







NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit



www.newgenivf.com



. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future commercial operations, investments, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company’s ability to access financing or draw down on the equity line of credit, changes in market conditions, or other factors beyond the Company’s control. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact







ICR, LLC





Robin Yang





Phone: +1 (212) 537-4406





Email:



Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.