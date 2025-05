NewGenIvf Group Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective May 5, 2025

NewGenIvf Group Limited announces a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective May 5, 2025, on Nasdaq.

Quiver AI Summary

NewGenIvf Group Limited, a fertility services provider in Asia, announced plans for a reverse stock split at a ratio of one share for every ten shares, effective May 5, 2025. This move will reduce the total number of its outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares from approximately 7.3 million to about 730,000. Following the split, no fractional shares will be issued; instead, shareholders entitled to fractions will receive one full share. The adjustments will also apply to options and warrants proportionately. NewGen aims to enhance access to fertility treatments across its clinics in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan. The press release includes standard forward-looking statements cautioning about potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future operations and performance.

Potential Positives

The implementation of a reverse stock split may enhance the perceived value of NewGen's shares by consolidating the number of outstanding shares, potentially improving marketability and appeal to institutional investors.

The reduction in outstanding shares from approximately 7.3 million to about 730,000 could lead to increased share price stability, which may attract more attention from investors.

NewGen's continued focus on expanding access to fertility treatments in Asia highlights its commitment to a growing market, positioning the company for potential growth in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a reverse stock split may signal to investors that the company's stock price needs to be propped up, potentially indicating underlying financial difficulties or a decline in investor confidence.

A reduction in the number of outstanding shares may create liquidity concerns, making it harder for shareholders to buy or sell shares without impacting the stock price significantly.

The necessity of a reverse stock split often reflects poor stock performance, which can have negative implications for the company's reputation and investor perception.

FAQ

What is the reason for NewGen's reverse stock split?

NewGen is implementing a reverse stock split to reduce the number of outstanding shares and improve share price stability.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The reverse stock split will take effect on May 5, 2025, when trading begins on a post-split basis.

What will be the new exchange ratio for NewGen shares?

The exchange ratio for the reverse stock split is one (1) share for every ten (10) shares held by shareholders.

How will fractional shares be handled after the split?

No fractional shares will be issued; shareholders entitled to a fractional share will receive one full share instead.

What services does NewGen offer to clients?

NewGen provides comprehensive fertility services including infertility treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy in various countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NIVF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $NIVF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BANGKOK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it is implementing a reverse stock split of all of the Company's issued and unissued shares at an exchange ratio of one (1) share for ten (10) shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”).





The Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis under the current ticker symbol “NIVF” at the commencement of trading on May 5, 2025, under the new CUSIP number G0544E121.





The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company from 7,302,819 to approximately 730,282 Class A Ordinary Shares. Every ten (10) outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares will be combined into and automatically become one post-Reverse Stock Split Class A Ordinary Share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, the Company will issue one full post-Reverse Stock Split Class A Ordinary Share to any shareholder at a participant level who would have been entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the process.





After the Reverse Stock Split, all options, warrants and other convertible securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split will be adjusted by dividing the number of Class A Ordinary Shares into which the options, warrants and other convertible securities are exercisable or convertible by ten (10) in accordance with the terms of the plans, agreements or arrangements governing such options, warrants and other convertible securities and subject to rounding to the nearest whole share.







About NewGen







NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit



www.newgenivf.com



. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future commercial operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company’s inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, the Company’s inability to meet or exceed its financial projections, or changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact







ICR, LLC





Robin Yang





Phone: +1 (212) 537-4406





Email:



Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.