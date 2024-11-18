NewGenIvf Group enters binding term sheet with White Lion Capital

NewGenIvf Group (NIVF) has entered into a binding term sheet with White Lion Capital, setting out the principal terms and conditions for a $100 million equity line of credit, expandable to $500 million. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, NewGen will have the option, but not the obligation, to sell to White Lion up to $100.0 million in shares of common stock over an initial 36-month period, with the potential to increase to $300.0 million upon substantial M&A or merger activity, and further to $500.0 million after $250.0 million has been drawn. The transactions contemplated by the Term Sheet are subject to entry into definitive agreements, and are subject to certain conditions, including a registration statement being filed immediately upon execution of the definitive agreements.

