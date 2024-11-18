News & Insights

NewGenIvf Group enters binding term sheet with White Lion Capital

November 18, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

NewGenIvf Group (NIVF) has entered into a binding term sheet with White Lion Capital, setting out the principal terms and conditions for a $100 million equity line of credit, expandable to $500 million. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, NewGen will have the option, but not the obligation, to sell to White Lion up to $100.0 million in shares of common stock over an initial 36-month period, with the potential to increase to $300.0 million upon substantial M&A or merger activity, and further to $500.0 million after $250.0 million has been drawn. The transactions contemplated by the Term Sheet are subject to entry into definitive agreements, and are subject to certain conditions, including a registration statement being filed immediately upon execution of the definitive agreements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

