Newfoundland Discovery Plans Share Consolidation Move

Newfoundland Discovery Corp (TSE:NEWD) has released an update.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. is set to implement a 1-for-10 share consolidation, which will take effect on November 6, 2024, when the shares begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis. The company’s focus remains on exploring and developing mineral assets in Canadian mining districts, including lithium and precious metals projects.

For further insights into TSE:NEWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.