Newfoundland Discovery Plans Share Consolidation Move

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Newfoundland Discovery Corp (TSE:NEWD) has released an update.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. is set to implement a 1-for-10 share consolidation, which will take effect on November 6, 2024, when the shares begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis. The company’s focus remains on exploring and developing mineral assets in Canadian mining districts, including lithium and precious metals projects.

