Newfleet Asset Management - Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ETF (NFLT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Newfleet Asset Management - Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ETF said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on August 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 4.25%, and the highest has been 6.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 3.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newfleet Asset Management - Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLT is 0.16%, an increase of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.06% to 2,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Retirement Planning Group holds 1,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLT by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 84.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLT by 522.61% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 248K shares.

Andesa Financial Management holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 74.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLT by 86.94% over the last quarter.

PFG Advisors holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 80.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLT by 357.43% over the last quarter.

