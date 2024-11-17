News & Insights

Stocks

Newfield Resources Ltd. Releases Annual Financial Report

November 17, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Newfield Resources Ltd. (AU:NWF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Newfield Resources Ltd., a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code NWF, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024. The company, led by Non-Executive Chairman Benjamin Young, maintains its registered office in Applecross, Western Australia, and continues to operate in the resource sector. Investors can access more information through Newfield’s official website or by contacting their share registry service, Automic Registry Services.

For further insights into AU:NWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.