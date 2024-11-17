Newfield Resources Announces Key Resolutions at AGM

Newfield Resources Ltd. (AU:NWF) has released an update.

Newfield Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and election of directors. The meeting will also address the approval of a 10% placement facility and ratification of previously issued shares. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or vote by proxy.

