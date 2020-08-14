Cryptocurrencies

Newest DAO Project Was Thrown a Curve, but the Team Is Rolling With It Anyway

Colin Harper CoinDesk
On Thursday, an anonymous DeFi user deployed Curve Financeâs Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and token smart contracts without the teamâs permission, but the Curve team is adopting it anyway.

  • Since launching, the token contract already has roughly 3,500 active addresses and has seen some 31,000 transactions.
  • Following the deployment, Curve Finance tweeted it had âno choice but to adopt it,â saying in another tweet it appears âto be an acceptable deployment with the correct code.â
  • The abruptness of the launch and the teamâs willingness to go along with the premature activation has raised eyebrows in the DeFi community.
  • Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange for stablecoin trading and has been live since February. The CRV token is designed to work with the Curve DAO.Â 
  • 0xc4ad signaled the premature launch of Curveâs DAO and governance token on Twitter.

Curve did not respond to CoinDeskâs request for comment at the time of publication.

