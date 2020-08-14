Newest DAO Project Was Thrown a Curve, but the Team Is Rolling With It Anyway

On Thursday, an anonymous DeFi user deployed Curve Financeâs Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and token smart contracts without the teamâs permission, but the Curve team is adopting it anyway.

Since launching, the token contract already has roughly 3,500 active addresses and has seen some 31,000 transactions.

Following the deployment, Curve Finance tweeted it had âno choice but to adopt it,â saying in another tweet it appears âto be an acceptable deployment with the correct code.â

The abruptness of the launch and the teamâs willingness to go along with the premature activation has raised eyebrows in the DeFi community.

Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange for stablecoin trading and has been live since February. The CRV token is designed to work with the Curve DAO.Â

0xc4ad signaled the premature launch of Curveâs DAO and governance token on Twitter.

Curve did not respond to CoinDeskâs request for comment at the time of publication.

