Newell's Productivity & Other Strategic Efforts Bolster Growth

Newell Brands Inc.’s NWL productivity mechanism plays a vital role in enhancing efficiency and driving higher profitability. The company is executing strategic initiatives to deliver productivity gains through increased automation and stringent cost management. Optimizing category mix, managing revenue growth, streamlining SKUs and improving supply-chain performance are the key pillars of Newell’s operational strategy.



The company has implemented a corporate strategy that prioritizes investments in innovation, brand-building and go-to-market excellence across its brands and markets. NWL is strengthening its commercial capabilities and improving organizational efficiency. Strategic pricing and productivity actions have successfully mitigated inflation and currency translation impacts, contributing to the company’s performance.



Newell is benefiting from productivity and pricing actions, which have been boosting margins for quite some time now. In first-quarter 2026, normalized gross margin improved 70 basis points (bps) to 33.2% as gross productivity and net pricing more than offset inflation, tariff costs and lower volume. Normalized operating margin improved 30 bps to 4.8%, reflecting disciplined cost management even with higher advertising and promotion spending. For 2026, management maintained its normalized operating margin outlook of 8.6-9.2% and expects productivity, selective pricing and targeted promotion actions to help offset a higher commodity and transportation cost outlook.



Newell’s organizational realignment is designed to reinforce its front-end commercial capabilities, sharpen consumer insights and aid brand strength. The company looks forward to boosting accountability, driving operational efficiencies, reducing complexity and allocating more funds for reinvestment. Newell is enhancing its front-end commercial capabilities through consumer-led innovations.



It is strengthening its operations, profitability and long-term competitiveness through disciplined execution of its productivity, simplification and innovation initiatives. NWL's focus on automation, supply-chain optimization, SKU rationalization, simplification and strategic pricing is driving efficiency gains, while organizational realignment is enhancing commercial capabilities, simplifying structures and improving accountability.

NWL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Newell have gained 45.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NWL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24X compared with the industry’s average of 18.28X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL’s 2026 EPS remains breakeven while that of 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 11.3%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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NWL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse's current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.