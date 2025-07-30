Newell to Report Q2 Earnings: Does a Surprise Await Investors?

Newell Brands Inc. NWL is expected to register a year-over-year decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, indicating a decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 24 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 33.33% reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 85.7%. Its bottom line beat the consensus estimate by 42.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors Likely to Impact NWL’s Q2 Results

Newell Brands is set to release its second-quarter 2025 results amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has weighed on consumer sentiment and discretionary spending. Persistent inflationary pressures, coupled with geopolitical volatility and rapidly evolving retail dynamics, continue to challenge the company’s ability to drive consistent top-line growth. NWL’s Outdoor & Recreation segment has particularly suffered from soft demand, and ongoing foreign currency headwinds and the effects of business exits may further weigh on the second quarter’s performance.



On its lastearnings call management had expected net and core sales to decline 5%-3% for the second quarter of 2025. The company had projected a normalized operating margin of 10.4% to 10.8%, which suggests improvement sequentially but reflects lingering pressure on volumes and input costs.



NWL envisions a normalized EPS of 21-24 cents for the second quarter compared with 35 cents in the year-ago quarter. We expect a second-quarter normalized operating margin of 10.4%. Our model predicts a net sales decline of 11.2% in the Outdoor & Recreation segment.



On the positive front, Newell’s front-end commercial capabilities, mainly innovation and business development, coupled with a more streamlined organizational structure, appear encouraging. This, coupled with pricing across the international markets, is expected to offset inflation and currency fluctuations. This is likely to have cushioned the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



That said, Newell’s efforts to restructure and reposition its business appear to be paying off in some areas. The company has successfully reduced exposure to Chinese imports, with only 15% of finished goods now sourced from China down from 35% a few years ago. This proactive shift, along with sizable investments in U.S. manufacturing and automation, has created a tariff-resilient supply chain.

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Newell this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Newell currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

From a valuation perspective, Newell offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63X, which is below the five-year high of 16.88X and the Consumer Products - Staples industry’s average of 19.97X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.

The recent market movements show that NWL shares have gained 15% in the past three months against the industry's 2.4% decline.

Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS is pegged at 85 cents, which implies a roughly 8.6% decrease year over year. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, indicating a decline of 2.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, alias AB InBev, presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. BUD is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it releases second-quarter 2025 results. The consensus estimate for AB InBev’s quarterly earnings has risen 2 cents in the past 30 days to 94 cents per share, implying growth of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $15.3 billion, which implies a decline of 0.01% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BUD delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The consensus mark for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, which indicates an increase of 22.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly EPS is pegged at $1.01, indicating a 20.5% decline from the year-ago period. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average.

