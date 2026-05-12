Newell Insider Sells 100% of Direct Equity Holdings After Q1 Report

Key Points

Chief Human Resources Officer Tracy Platt sold 96,169 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $447,000 on May 4, 2026.

This disposition represented 100% of Platt's direct equity holdings at the time of the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 96,169 shares to zero.

No shares were traded indirectly, and the transaction did not involve options or other derivatives.

The sale concludes a holding period with no remaining direct or indirect ownership, with the size of the transaction determined entirely by Platt's available share capacity.

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On May 4, 2026, Tracy L. Platt, Chief Human Resources Officer of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL), reported the direct sale of 96,169 common shares in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 96,169 Transaction value $447,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Key questions

How does the volume of this sale compare to prior insider trading activity by Tracy L. Platt?

This is Platt's only direct open-market sale in the recent period, and the disposition fully exhausted her direct shareholding, with previous administrative transactions (such as awards or withholdings) involving no open-market activity of similar magnitude.

This is Platt's only direct open-market sale in the recent period, and the disposition fully exhausted her direct shareholding, with previous administrative transactions (such as awards or withholdings) involving no open-market activity of similar magnitude. What was the timing and pricing context for this transaction?

The shares were sold at a weighted average of around $4.65 per share, with the company's stock priced at $4.61 as of May 4, 2026, and a one-year total return of -12.2% as of the transaction date.

The shares were sold at a weighted average of around $4.65 per share, with the company's stock priced at $4.61 as of May 4, 2026, and a one-year total return of -12.2% as of the transaction date. Did the transaction affect any indirect holdings or involve any derivative securities?

All shares sold were held directly; there was no participation by trusts, family entities, or derivatives such as options, and post-transaction, Platt holds no direct or indirect equity interest in Newell Brands.

All shares sold were held directly; there was no participation by trusts, family entities, or derivatives such as options, and post-transaction, Platt holds no direct or indirect equity interest in Newell Brands. Does the transaction reflect an ongoing pattern or a change in disposition cadence?

The trade size matched Platt's entire direct holding, indicating the transaction was driven by available capacity rather than a change in trading approach or an escalation in disposition cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.2 billion Net income (TTM) ($281 million) Dividend yield 6.9% Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $4.61

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of consumer and commercial products across five segments, including commercial cleaning solutions, home appliances, storage and cookware, writing instruments, baby gear, and outdoor products.

Generates revenue through the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of branded goods, leveraging a multi-channel approach that includes retail, e-commerce, and specialty distribution.

Serves a broad customer base comprising warehouse clubs, mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, office supply chains, specialty retailers, and online platforms worldwide.

Newell Brands is a global consumer goods company with a diverse product lineup and a presence across key household and commercial categories. The company leverages its portfolio of well-known brands to drive sales through both traditional and digital retail channels.

What this transaction means for investors

While it can be a helpful exercise to monitor the buying and selling activity of company insiders, investors should remember that people transact shares for all sorts of reasons, including retirement planning and liquidity needs, that may or may not have anything to do with their conviction in the company they serve.

That said, it does seem notable that Platt liquidated all of her holdings of Newell Brands, reducing her portfolio to zero. The conglomerate, which owns brands including Sharpie, Yankee Candle, Rubbermaid, and Crock-Pot, was down more than 12% year over year on the date of the transaction, though on a total return basis, which includes dividend reinvestment, the stock’s drop was only 6%. Still, that pales in comparison to the S&P 500, which was up nearly 30% over the same time frame.

Newell’s generous 6.9% dividend may appear attractive to income investors, but the high yield appears to be unsafe amid fundamental challenges and macro uncertainties. The company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 1. Net sales of $1.5 billion were 1.1% lower than the prior-year period and core sales declined 3.5%. While its gross and operating margins both expanded slightly, the company remains unprofitable, with a net loss of $33 million, an improvement over the $37 million loss in the prior year.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.