Newell Brands Trims FY25 Normalized EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) lowered its normalized earnings guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project normalized earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 per share on net sales decline of 3 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 3 to 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.76 per share on net sales decline of 4 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 3 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue decline of 2.98 percent to $7.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.16 to $0.19 per share on net sales decline of 4 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 4 to 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue decline of 2.27 percent to $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Included in the full year 2025 updated outlook, the Company said it is estimating an incremental cash tariff cost, compared to 2024, of approximately $155 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.