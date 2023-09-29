News & Insights

Markets
NWL

Newell Brands To Pay Civil Penalties To Settle SEC Charges - Quick Facts

September 29, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newell Brands Inc. and its former CEO, Michael Polk, with misleading investors about the company's core sales growth. The parties agreed to settle the SEC charges. Newell and Polk agreed to cease and desist from violating certain provisions of the securities laws and to pay civil penalties of $12.5 million and $110 thousand, respectively.

"Today's order finds that Newell's former CEO issued an instruction to 'scrub' the company's accruals after he learned that the company was projecting a 'massive' and 'disappointing' miss for the quarter," said Mark Cave, Associate Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

The SEC found that, in 2016 and 2017, Newell and Polk took actions that increased the company's publicly disclosed core sales growth in ways that were out of step with actual but undisclosed sales trends, allowing the company to announce strong or solid results in quarters it internally described as disappointing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.